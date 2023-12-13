Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) is above average at 7.31x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.55.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) is $95.82, which is $30.49 above the current market price. The public float for CIVI is 81.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.59% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CIVI on December 13, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CIVI) stock’s latest price update

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI)’s stock price has plunge by -4.54relation to previous closing price of 69.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.42% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-17 that With oil prices plunging, we advise investors to buy stocks like Delek US Holdings (DK), EOG Resources (EOG) and Civitas Resources (CIV)) at bargain prices.

CIVI’s Market Performance

CIVI’s stock has fallen by -1.42% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.16% and a quarterly drop of -20.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.91% for Civitas Resources Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.00% for CIVI’s stock, with a -6.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CIVI stocks, with Siebert Williams Shank repeating the rating for CIVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CIVI in the upcoming period, according to Siebert Williams Shank is $106 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CIVI Trading at -8.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares sank -4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CIVI fell by -1.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.55. In addition, Civitas Resources Inc saw 21.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CIVI starting from Kimmeridge Energy Management C, who sale 3,296,475 shares at the price of $70.50 back on Jul 19. After this action, Kimmeridge Energy Management C now owns 8,348,022 shares of Civitas Resources Inc, valued at $232,401,488 using the latest closing price.

Counts Travis L, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec. of Civitas Resources Inc, purchase 6,835 shares at $68.20 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Counts Travis L is holding 36,799 shares at $466,126 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.46 for the present operating margin

+56.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Civitas Resources Inc stands at +32.92. The total capital return value is set at 36.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.80. Equity return is now at value 13.54, with 7.44 for asset returns.

Based on Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.22. Total debt to assets is 5.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.