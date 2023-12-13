Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK)’s stock price has decreased by -1.12 compared to its previous closing price of 15.19. However, the company has seen a 6.75% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that When you hear the term “growth stocks,” you probably think of high-growth yet unprofitable companies diluting shareholders through secondary offerings just to fund more losses. But that doesn’t always have to be the case.

Is It Worth Investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) Right Now?

Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE: CNK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) is $19.64, which is $4.62 above the current market price. The public float for CNK is 108.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNK on December 13, 2023 was 3.01M shares.

CNK’s Market Performance

CNK’s stock has seen a 6.75% increase for the week, with a 3.51% rise in the past month and a -9.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for Cinemark Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for CNK’s stock, with a -6.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNK stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for CNK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CNK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $16 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CNK Trading at -4.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNK rose by +6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.47. In addition, Cinemark Holdings Inc saw 73.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.14 for the present operating margin

+10.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cinemark Holdings Inc stands at -10.89. The total capital return value is set at 1.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.02. Equity return is now at value 40.07, with 2.16 for asset returns.

Based on Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK), the company’s capital structure generated 3,427.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.17. Total debt to assets is 78.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,205.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.