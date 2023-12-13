China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.92 compared to its previous closing price of 0.22. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-05-02 that Small-cap Chinese stocks have been attracting plenty of attention in recent days, according to data from Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

Is It Worth Investing in China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (NASDAQ: CJJD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CJJD is at -0.05. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CJJD is $84.00, The public float for CJJD is 32.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.59% of that float. The average trading volume for CJJD on December 13, 2023 was 274.24K shares.

CJJD’s Market Performance

CJJD’s stock has seen a -14.94% decrease for the week, with a -13.61% drop in the past month and a -27.68% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.71% for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.07% for CJJD’s stock, with a -82.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CJJD Trading at -11.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CJJD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.42%, as shares sank -9.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CJJD fell by -14.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2051. In addition, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc saw -94.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CJJD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.06 for the present operating margin

+23.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc stands at -14.20. The total capital return value is set at -32.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -71.58. Equity return is now at value -100.42, with -21.42 for asset returns.

Based on China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD), the company’s capital structure generated 234.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.06. Total debt to assets is 46.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.56 and the total asset turnover is 1.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc (CJJD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.