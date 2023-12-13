Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSSE is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) is $2.00, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for CSSE is 14.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.09% of that float. On December 13, 2023, CSSE’s average trading volume was 388.64K shares.

CSSE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: CSSE) has dropped by -8.62 compared to previous close of 0.29. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-10-16 that COS COB, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE, CSSEP, CSSEL, CSSEN), one of the largest providers of premium content to value-conscious consumers, today announced the timing for the payment of its declared regular monthly dividend of $0.2031 per share of its 9.75% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock for November 2023. The dividend will be payable on or around November 15, 2023 to holders of record as of October 31, 2023. The div.

CSSE’s Market Performance

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) has experienced a -3.11% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.02% drop in the past month, and a -23.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.92% for CSSE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.50% for CSSE’s stock, with a -77.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSSE stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for CSSE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSSE in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on October 01, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

CSSE Trading at -17.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSSE fell by -4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2850. In addition, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc saw -94.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSSE starting from DeNicola Cosmo, who purchase 26,990 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Jun 02. After this action, DeNicola Cosmo now owns 26,990 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc, valued at $413,757 using the latest closing price.

NEWMARK L AMY, the Director of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc, purchase 16,000 shares at $13.98 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that NEWMARK L AMY is holding 16,000 shares at $223,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSSE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.84 for the present operating margin

+6.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc stands at -40.17. The total capital return value is set at -26.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.29. Equity return is now at value -471.01, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE), the company’s capital structure generated 627.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.25. Total debt to assets is 56.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 597.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (CSSE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.