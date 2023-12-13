ChampionX Corp. (CHX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of ChampionX Corp. (CHX) has seen a -1.97% decrease in the past week, with a -2.44% drop in the past month, and a -23.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.73% for CHX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.13% for CHX stock, with a simple moving average of -8.47% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX) is 18.78x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CHX is 2.50. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ChampionX Corp. (CHX) is $37.85, which is $9.45 above the current market price. The public float for CHX is 193.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. On December 13, 2023, CHX’s average trading volume was 1.38M shares.

CHX) stock’s latest price update

ChampionX Corp. (NASDAQ: CHX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.63 compared to its previous closing price of 28.87. However, the company has seen a -1.97% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-06 that CHX’s international businesses are expected to drive performance in Q4, benefiting from the momentum in the energy industry. The company turns to increasing shareholder returns as growth slows down. I expect CHX’s EBITDA margin to strengthen, percolating into improved FCF and shareholder returns.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHX stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for CHX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CHX in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $42 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CHX Trading at -8.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -2.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHX fell by -1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.28. In addition, ChampionX Corp. saw -2.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHX starting from Bryant Deric D., who sale 6,540 shares at the price of $35.02 back on Oct 03. After this action, Bryant Deric D. now owns 298,619 shares of ChampionX Corp., valued at $229,014 using the latest closing price.

Bryant Deric D., the of ChampionX Corp., sale 12,232 shares at $35.24 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Bryant Deric D. is holding 305,159 shares at $431,072 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.80 for the present operating margin

+24.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for ChampionX Corp. stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 14.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.28. Equity return is now at value 17.77, with 9.08 for asset returns.

Based on ChampionX Corp. (CHX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.24. Total debt to assets is 21.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.42 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ChampionX Corp. (CHX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.