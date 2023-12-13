Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) has gone up by 66.46% for the week, with a 103.88% rise in the past month and a 15.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.02% for IPSC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 64.53% for IPSC’s stock, with a -3.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for IPSC is at 0.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IPSC is $14.67, which is $12.04 above the current market price. The public float for IPSC is 22.83M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.04% of that float. The average trading volume for IPSC on December 13, 2023 was 151.28K shares.

IPSC) stock’s latest price update

Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.91 in comparison to its previous close of 2.35, however, the company has experienced a 66.46% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Century (IPSC) set to begin early-stage study on lead product candidate, CNTY-101, for treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus following IND clearance by FDA. The stock rises 36%.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPSC stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for IPSC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IPSC in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $5 based on the research report published on August 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IPSC Trading at 65.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.84%, as shares surge +105.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPSC rose by +66.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.67. In addition, Century Therapeutics Inc saw -48.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPSC starting from Borges Luis, who sale 15,597 shares at the price of $3.55 back on Mar 23. After this action, Borges Luis now owns 249,083 shares of Century Therapeutics Inc, valued at $55,369 using the latest closing price.

Borges Luis, the Chief Scientific Officer of Century Therapeutics Inc, sale 65,698 shares at $3.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Borges Luis is holding 43,750 shares at $244,640 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2381.82 for the present operating margin

-93.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Therapeutics Inc stands at -2518.41. The total capital return value is set at -32.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.24. Equity return is now at value -46.94, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC), the company’s capital structure generated 16.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.03. Total debt to assets is 10.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -50.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.