Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.82x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTRM is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CTRM is 96.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTRM on December 13, 2023 was 469.67K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

CTRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) has jumped by 10.53 compared to previous close of 0.37. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-06 that While current dry bulk shipping charter rates are nothing to write home about, leading containership lessors Costamare and Danaos Corporation recently made moves to enter the space. Castor Maritime recently joined Danaos Corporation by taking a significant stake in competitor Eagle Bulk Shipping. I believe shareholders would have been way better off if Castor Maritime had repurchased its own common shares at the current 90%+ discount to net asset value.

CTRM’s Market Performance

CTRM’s stock has fallen by -2.10% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.68% and a quarterly rise of 2.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.35% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.01% for Castor Maritime Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.67% for CTRM’s stock, with a -19.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CTRM Trading at 8.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.35%, as shares surge +37.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRM fell by -2.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3480. In addition, Castor Maritime Inc saw -8.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.14 for the present operating margin

+53.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Castor Maritime Inc stands at +45.23. The total capital return value is set at 23.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47. Equity return is now at value 6.92, with 5.06 for asset returns.

Based on Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.76. Total debt to assets is 23.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Castor Maritime Inc (CTRM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.