Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 64.31x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Carlyle Group Inc (CG) by analysts is $38.64, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for CG is 187.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.58% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CG was 3.19M shares.

The stock of Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) has increased by 0.33 when compared to last closing price of 36.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-11 that Carlyle Commodities Corp (CSE:CCC, OTCQB:CCCFF) said it has commenced its Phase 2 drilling program at its 100%-owned Newton Gold Project near Williams Lake in British Columbia. Vancouver-based Carlyle said the program, designed to explore high-priority targets, aims to enhance understanding and potentially expand the current NI 43-101 inferred mineral resource calculation for the low sulphide epithermal system.

CG’s Market Performance

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has seen a 4.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 22.35% gain in the past month and a 14.74% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.21% for CG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.56% for CG stock, with a simple moving average of 19.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CG stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for CG by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for CG in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $32 based on the research report published on November 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CG Trading at 19.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares surge +22.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CG rose by +4.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.02. In addition, Carlyle Group Inc saw 23.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CG starting from CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., who purchase 1,269,537 shares at the price of $8.52 back on Sep 12. After this action, CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. now owns 4,785,628 shares of Carlyle Group Inc, valued at $10,816,455 using the latest closing price.

CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C., the 10% Owner of Carlyle Group Inc, purchase 3,012,049 shares at $8.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that CG Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. is holding 3,012,049 shares at $25,000,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.89 for the present operating margin

+77.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carlyle Group Inc stands at +25.65. The total capital return value is set at 11.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.68. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Carlyle Group Inc (CG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.25. Total debt to assets is 40.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.22.

Conclusion

To sum up, Carlyle Group Inc (CG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.