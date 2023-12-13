Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has gone up by 0.56% for the week, with a 4.53% rise in the past month and a -5.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.74% for CP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.60% for CP’s stock, with a -4.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) Right Now?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 22.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) by analysts is $117.53, which is $11.86 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 931.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.94% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of CP was 2.28M shares.

CP) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP)’s stock price has plunge by 1.16relation to previous closing price of 73.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.56% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-12-12 that There’s a blueprint behind every winning investment that tends to be forgotten during the good and easy times in the stock market. However, following a solid plan is being called for in today’s environment.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $77 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CP Trading at 2.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, as shares surge +6.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.23. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw -0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 10.66, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

To sum up, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.