Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CPE stock has gone down by -5.21%, with a monthly decline of -11.08% and a quarterly plunge of -27.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.16% for Callon Petroleum Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.21% for CPE’s stock, with a -17.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE) is above average at 3.60x. The 36-month beta value for CPE is also noteworthy at 2.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CPE is $44.71, which is $16.17 above than the current price. The public float for CPE is 52.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 24.09% of that float. The average trading volume of CPE on December 13, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

CPE) stock’s latest price update

Callon Petroleum Co. (NYSE: CPE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.45 in relation to its previous close of 30.08. However, the company has experienced a -5.21% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that While all eyes may be on the usual suspects of market hype and influence, astute investors with a contrarian streak may want to consider Russell 2000 stocks. A key benchmark for the vitality of up-and-comers, the Russell 2000 is a small-capitalization market index.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CPE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CPE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $45 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPE Trading at -17.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.13%, as shares sank -11.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPE fell by -5.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.46. In addition, Callon Petroleum Co. saw -22.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPE starting from WEBSTER STEVEN A, who purchase 7,384 shares at the price of $30.50 back on May 31. After this action, WEBSTER STEVEN A now owns 610,208 shares of Callon Petroleum Co., valued at $225,175 using the latest closing price.

WEBSTER STEVEN A, the Director of Callon Petroleum Co., purchase 10,000 shares at $30.25 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that WEBSTER STEVEN A is holding 602,824 shares at $302,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.04 for the present operating margin

+53.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Callon Petroleum Co. stands at +37.44. The total capital return value is set at 34.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.47. Equity return is now at value 15.13, with 7.87 for asset returns.

Based on Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE), the company’s capital structure generated 72.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.08. Total debt to assets is 36.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

In summary, Callon Petroleum Co. (CPE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.