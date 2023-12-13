Burford Capital Limited (BUR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR)’s stock price has plunge by 1.17relation to previous closing price of 13.71. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.66% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Burford is the global leader in litigation financing with over $7 billion in available funds, offering a strong business model and track record. The recent favorable ruling on the YPF case, awarding $16 billion in damages, adds a significant opportunity for Burford. The new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, may help increase the likelihood of a faster payment for the damages.

Is It Worth Investing in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) Right Now?

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 99.28x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BUR is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for BUR is $19.83, which is $5.96 above the current market price. The public float for BUR is 175.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.30% of that float. The average trading volume for BUR on December 13, 2023 was 579.63K shares.

BUR’s Market Performance

The stock of Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has seen a 3.66% increase in the past week, with a 1.54% rise in the past month, and a -10.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for BUR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.20% for BUR stock, with a simple moving average of 10.10% for the last 200 days.

BUR Trading at 5.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +1.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUR rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.71. In addition, Burford Capital Limited saw 70.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Burford Capital Limited stands at +8.87. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.12.

Based on Burford Capital Limited (BUR), the company’s capital structure generated 72.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.09. Total debt to assets is 29.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Burford Capital Limited (BUR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.