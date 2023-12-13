Bunge Global SA (BG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG) is 7.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BG is 0.64. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bunge Global SA (BG) is $136.09, which is $32.84 above the current market price. The public float for BG is 144.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.95% of that float. On December 13, 2023, BG’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BG) stock’s latest price update

Bunge Global SA (NYSE: BG)’s stock price has dropped by -1.08 in relation to previous closing price of 104.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-27 that The Agriculture – Products industry is set to gain from solid demand. Stocks like Bunge (BG), Andersons (ANDE) and Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) are poised to ride on this positive trend.

BG’s Market Performance

BG’s stock has fallen by -0.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.80% and a quarterly drop of -10.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.76% for Bunge Global SA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.43% for BG’s stock, with a 1.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BG stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BG in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $122 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BG Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BG fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.75. In addition, Bunge Global SA saw 3.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BG starting from Dimopoulos Christos, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $111.89 back on Aug 16. After this action, Dimopoulos Christos now owns 73,291 shares of Bunge Global SA, valued at $2,237,718 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bunge Global SA stands at +2.39. The total capital return value is set at 17.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.39. Equity return is now at value 20.71, with 7.86 for asset returns.

Based on Bunge Global SA (BG), the company’s capital structure generated 60.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.87. Total debt to assets is 22.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.35 and the total asset turnover is 2.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bunge Global SA (BG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.