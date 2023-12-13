BRP Group Inc (BRP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP)’s stock price has soared by 8.30 in relation to previous closing price of 19.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Bonnie Bishop – Executive Director, IR Trevor Baldwin – CEO Bradford Hale – CFO Chris Wiebeck – Chief Strategy Officer Conference Call Participants Greg Peters – Raymond James Elyse Greenspan – Wells Fargo Yaron Kinar – Jefferies Josh Shanker – Bank of America Pablo Singzon – JPMorgan Meyer Shields – KBW Operator Greetings and welcome to BRP Group, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

Is It Worth Investing in BRP Group Inc (NASDAQ: BRP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRP is 1.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRP is $29.86, which is $8.86 above the current price. The public float for BRP is 63.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRP on December 13, 2023 was 478.68K shares.

BRP’s Market Performance

BRP’s stock has seen a 7.14% increase for the week, with a 5.90% rise in the past month and a -19.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.06% for BRP Group Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.31% for BRP’s stock, with a -10.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRP Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +5.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRP rose by +7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.92. In addition, BRP Group Inc saw -16.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRP starting from Hale Bradford, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $19.97 back on Nov 09. After this action, Hale Bradford now owns 10,000 shares of BRP Group Inc, valued at $199,655 using the latest closing price.

Valentine John A., the Chief Partnership Officer of BRP Group Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $19.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Valentine John A. is holding 93,222 shares at $99,895 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.80 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRP Group Inc stands at -4.26. The total capital return value is set at -6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.36. Equity return is now at value -16.76, with -3.05 for asset returns.

Based on BRP Group Inc (BRP), the company’s capital structure generated 234.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.11. Total debt to assets is 41.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 230.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.31.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BRP Group Inc (BRP) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.