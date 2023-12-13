Brightcove Inc (BCOV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.63 in comparison to its previous close of 2.30, however, the company has experienced a -11.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that Brightcove is facing challenges by the lagging COVID issue. The subscription and enterprise model provides some stability for the company. Future growth can be expected given the large deals signed and pipelines in process.

Is It Worth Investing in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ: BCOV) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BCOV is 0.75. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Brightcove Inc (BCOV) is $5.75, which is $3.58 above the current market price. The public float for BCOV is 40.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% of that float. On December 13, 2023, BCOV’s average trading volume was 115.28K shares.

BCOV’s Market Performance

BCOV stock saw a decrease of -11.23% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.31% and a quarterly a decrease of -42.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.01% for Brightcove Inc (BCOV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.04% for BCOV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.86% for the last 200 days.

BCOV Trading at -20.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares sank -15.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCOV fell by -11.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.47. In addition, Brightcove Inc saw -58.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BCOV starting from DeBevoise Marc, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Nov 10. After this action, DeBevoise Marc now owns 1,150,962 shares of Brightcove Inc, valued at $49,600 using the latest closing price.

Edenbrook Capital, LLC, the 10% Owner of Brightcove Inc, purchase 6,000 shares at $2.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Edenbrook Capital, LLC is holding 6,330,390 shares at $14,861 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BCOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.45 for the present operating margin

+62.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brightcove Inc stands at -4.27. The total capital return value is set at -5.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.45. Equity return is now at value -26.35, with -11.57 for asset returns.

Based on Brightcove Inc (BCOV), the company’s capital structure generated 24.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.43. Total debt to assets is 10.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Brightcove Inc (BCOV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.