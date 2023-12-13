BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) Stock Observes 46.74% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has gone down by -5.54% for the week, with a 12.81% rise in the past month and a 42.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.88% for BRFS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.31% for BRFS’s stock, with a 46.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) is $2.51, which is -$0.22 below the current market price. The public float for BRFS is 1.68B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRFS on December 13, 2023 was 4.83M shares.

BRFS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BRF S.A. ADR (NYSE: BRFS) has decreased by -1.09 when compared to last closing price of 2.76.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-23 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

BRFS Trading at 12.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +11.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRFS fell by -5.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +116.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.84. In addition, BRF S.A. ADR saw 72.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BRFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.75 for the present operating margin

+14.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for BRF S.A. ADR stands at -5.79. The total capital return value is set at 1.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.45. Equity return is now at value -28.81, with -6.38 for asset returns.

Based on BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS), the company’s capital structure generated 235.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.21. Total debt to assets is 45.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 195.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.97. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BRF S.A. ADR (BRFS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.