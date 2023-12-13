Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) is $4.83, which is $3.84 above the current market price. The public float for BOLT is 24.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOLT on December 13, 2023 was 119.63K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BOLT) stock’s latest price update

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BOLT)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.48 in comparison to its previous close of 0.91, however, the company has experienced a 6.15% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-16 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that updated clinical data from its Phase 1/2 dose-escalation study of BDC-1001 will be presented in a mini-oral presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2023, being held in Madrid, Spain and virtually from October 20-24, 2023.

BOLT’s Market Performance

Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) has seen a 6.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.78% gain in the past month and a -10.25% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.15% for BOLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.29% for BOLT’s stock, with a -24.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BOLT Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.34%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOLT rose by +6.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9206. In addition, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc saw -24.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOLT starting from ENGLEMAN EDGAR, who sale 123,079 shares at the price of $0.86 back on Nov 30. After this action, ENGLEMAN EDGAR now owns 251,522 shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $105,614 using the latest closing price.

ENGLEMAN EDGAR, the Director of Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc, sale 25,805 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that ENGLEMAN EDGAR is holding 266,456 shares at $23,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1576.56 for the present operating margin

+14.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -1537.76. The total capital return value is set at -38.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.00. Equity return is now at value -45.02, with -33.88 for asset returns.

Based on Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT), the company’s capital structure generated 13.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.65. Total debt to assets is 9.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -15.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.47.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Bolt Biotherapeutics Inc (BOLT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.