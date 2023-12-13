Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS) has gone down by -5.13% for the week, with a -2.26% drop in the past month and a -64.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.75% for BRBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.82% for BRBS’s stock, with a -65.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX: BRBS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BRBS is 15.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.42% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BRBS was 128.40K shares.

BRBS) stock’s latest price update

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (AMEX: BRBS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 10.21 compared to its previous closing price of 2.35. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-05-09 that While concocting a list of the worst regional bank stocks to sell now naturally sets a negative tone, here’s the reality. Recently, the AP warned that the banking crisis isn’t over yet.

BRBS Trading at -13.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.62%, as shares sank -0.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBS fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.78. In addition, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) saw -79.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.14 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) stands at +17.95. The total capital return value is set at 4.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.70. Equity return is now at value -24.43, with -1.72 for asset returns.

Based on Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS), the company’s capital structure generated 138.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.09. Total debt to assets is 11.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc (VA) (BRBS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.