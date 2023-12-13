BioNTech SE ADR’s (BNTX) Stock: A -5.42% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) has gone down by -7.05% for the week, with a -3.81% drop in the past month and a -17.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.00% for BNTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.42% for BNTX’s stock, with a -14.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) Right Now?

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BNTX is 0.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BNTX is $126.74, which is $42.52 above the current price. The public float for BNTX is 237.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BNTX on December 13, 2023 was 655.10K shares.

BNTX) stock’s latest price update

BioNTech SE ADR (NASDAQ: BNTX)’s stock price has plunge by -4.51relation to previous closing price of 98.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.05% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Moderna and BioNTech are pioneering companies in mRNA technology, known for their fast development of highly effective COVID-19 vaccines. Both companies have the potential to transform the treatment landscape for various diseases, including cancer and infectious diseases. Both companies hold late-stage assets that pave the road for near-term growth.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $99 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BNTX Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -6.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX fell by -7.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.27. In addition, BioNTech SE ADR saw -37.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.78 for the present operating margin

+99.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE ADR stands at +54.50. The total capital return value is set at 89.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 56.16. Equity return is now at value 14.51, with 12.39 for asset returns.

Based on BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.05. Total debt to assets is 0.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioNTech SE ADR (BNTX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.