BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has seen a -2.34% decrease in the past week, with a 7.05% gain in the past month, and a 4.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.99% for BBAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.76% for BBAI stock, with a simple moving average of -16.57% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 3.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) is $3.50, which is $1.83 above the current market price. The public float for BBAI is 46.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BBAI on December 13, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

BBAI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE: BBAI) has decreased by -6.70 when compared to last closing price of 1.79. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that BigBear.ai (BBAI) expands its collaboration with Amazon Web Services to facilitate AWS ProServe with BBAI’s AI-based ProModel capabilities.

Analysts’ Opinion of BBAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBAI stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for BBAI by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BBAI in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $2 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BBAI Trading at 8.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -6.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAI fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7855. In addition, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc saw 147.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BBAI starting from Katz Avi S, who sale 35,060 shares at the price of $1.93 back on Nov 29. After this action, Katz Avi S now owns 836,403 shares of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, valued at $67,666 using the latest closing price.

Dinu Raluca, the Director of BigBear.ai Holdings Inc, sale 35,060 shares at $1.93 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Dinu Raluca is holding 836,403 shares at $67,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.37 for the present operating margin

+27.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc stands at -78.49. The total capital return value is set at -20.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.53. Equity return is now at value -288.00, with -32.87 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.02, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (BBAI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.