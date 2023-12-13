BGC Group Inc (BGC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.39x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BGC is 1.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BGC is $8.00, which is $1.7 above the current price. BGC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of BGC on December 13, 2023 was 2.49M shares.

BGC) stock’s latest price update

BGC Group Inc (NASDAQ: BGC)’s stock price has plunge by -1.10relation to previous closing price of 6.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.25% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-30 that BGC Group (BGC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago.

BGC’s Market Performance

BGC’s stock has fallen by -1.25% in the past week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly rise of 18.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for BGC Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.36% for BGC stock, with a simple moving average of 23.47% for the last 200 days.

BGC Trading at 3.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGC fell by -1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, BGC Group Inc saw 67.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.87 for the present operating margin

+91.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for BGC Group Inc stands at +2.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.67. Equity return is now at value 1.03, with 0.16 for asset returns.

Based on BGC Group Inc (BGC), the company’s capital structure generated 181.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.44. Total debt to assets is 39.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 175.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BGC Group Inc (BGC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.