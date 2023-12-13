Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) is $4.00, which is $3.7 above the current market price. The public float for BTTR is 15.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BTTR on December 13, 2023 was 3.07M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BTTR) stock’s latest price update

Better Choice Company Inc (AMEX: BTTR)’s stock price has gone rise by 22.45 in comparison to its previous close of 0.25, however, the company has experienced a -17.83% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-12-04 that They say there are no style points in trading, but have you looked at penny stocks ? If you find a good one (or a few), chances are you’ll feel like you hit the lotto on multiple occasions.

BTTR’s Market Performance

BTTR’s stock has fallen by -17.83% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 40.38% and a quarterly rise of 114.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 27.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 22.47% for Better Choice Company Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.24% for BTTR’s stock, with a 1.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTTR Trading at 26.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 27.23%, as shares surge +50.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTTR fell by -17.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2747. In addition, Better Choice Company Inc saw -44.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BTTR starting from Young Michael, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $0.13 back on Sep 07. After this action, Young Michael now owns 112,500 shares of Better Choice Company Inc, valued at $2,578 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36.90 for the present operating margin

+24.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Better Choice Company Inc stands at -71.93. The total capital return value is set at -39.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -78.33. Equity return is now at value -107.29, with -67.74 for asset returns.

Based on Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 54.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.38. Total debt to assets is 30.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Better Choice Company Inc (BTTR) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.