BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has dropped by -2.10 compared to previous close of 5.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-22 that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2023 10:00 AM ET Company Participants Belen Fourcade – IR Ines Lanusse – Investor Relations Officer Conference Call Participants Carlos Gomez – HSBC Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting.

Is It Worth Investing in BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

BBVA Argentina ADR (NYSE: BBAR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BBAR is 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BBAR is $4.50, which is -$0.63 below the current price. The public float for BBAR is 204.21M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BBAR on December 13, 2023 was 806.61K shares.

BBAR’s Market Performance

BBAR’s stock has seen a -3.39% decrease for the week, with a 22.73% rise in the past month and a 1.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.58% for BBVA Argentina ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.61% for BBAR’s stock, with a 9.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BBAR Trading at 13.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.02%, as shares surge +16.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.13. In addition, BBVA Argentina ADR saw 38.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BBVA Argentina ADR stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.29. Equity return is now at value 19.26, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.34. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BBVA Argentina ADR (BBAR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.