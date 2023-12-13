Banc of California Inc (BANC): A Technical Analysis

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Banc of California Inc (BANC) is $16.00, which is $3.68 above the current market price. The public float for BANC is 115.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BANC on December 13, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

BANC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) has decreased by -1.91 when compared to last closing price of 12.56.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that UBS Group AG (UBS) and Credit Suisse approve the merger between their parent banks, which is expected to be completed in 2024.

BANC’s Market Performance

Banc of California Inc (BANC) has seen a -0.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 8.93% gain in the past month and a -1.83% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for BANC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.07% for BANC’s stock, with a -0.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BANC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BANC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for BANC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BANC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $14 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BANC Trading at 2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BANC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.63%, as shares surge +8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BANC fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.36. In addition, Banc of California Inc saw -22.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BANC starting from Rice Joseph J, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $12.66 back on Dec 05. After this action, Rice Joseph J now owns 10,000 shares of Banc of California Inc, valued at $126,588 using the latest closing price.

LASHLEY RICHARD J, the Director of Banc of California Inc, sale 200,000 shares at $12.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that LASHLEY RICHARD J is holding 2,463,143 shares at $2,533,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BANC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.44 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banc of California Inc stands at +31.02. The total capital return value is set at 8.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.46. Equity return is now at value 10.47, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Banc of California Inc (BANC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.90. Total debt to assets is 11.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Banc of California Inc (BANC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.