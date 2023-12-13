Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.84. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) by analysts is $5.46, which is $1.96 above the current market price. The public float for BLDP is 241.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.33% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of BLDP was 2.11M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

BLDP) stock’s latest price update

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP)’s stock price has dropped by -2.78 in relation to previous closing price of 3.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that All those companies that collaborate with the welfare of our planet will always deserve a great position in the financial markets, especially companies that contribute to the creation of clean energy. That is the case with these hydrogen stocks.

BLDP’s Market Performance

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has experienced a -4.37% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.42% rise in the past month, and a -12.50% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for BLDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.25% for BLDP’s stock, with a -18.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLDP stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BLDP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLDP in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $4.50 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BLDP Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.74%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLDP fell by -4.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.59. In addition, Ballard Power Systems Inc. saw -26.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BLDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.86 for the present operating margin

-25.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stands at -207.07. The total capital return value is set at -11.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.77. Equity return is now at value -14.45, with -13.32 for asset returns.

Based on Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), the company’s capital structure generated 1.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.34. Total debt to assets is 1.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 14.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.