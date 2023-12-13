AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) has increased by 1.64 when compared to last closing price of 34.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.17% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that AZEK’s Q4 fiscal 2023 results benefit from strong Residential sales growth and margin execution.

Is It Worth Investing in AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) Right Now?

AZEK Company Inc (NYSE: AZEK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZEK is 1.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for AZEK is $38.44, which is $3.14 above the current price. The public float for AZEK is 144.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZEK on December 13, 2023 was 1.68M shares.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK stock saw an increase of 2.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.30% and a quarterly increase of 11.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for AZEK Company Inc (AZEK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.25% for AZEK’s stock, with a 25.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AZEK Trading at 19.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +23.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.94. In addition, AZEK Company Inc saw 73.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Singh Jesse G, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $28.39 back on Nov 10. After this action, Singh Jesse G now owns 1,213,824 shares of AZEK Company Inc, valued at $369,070 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jesse G, the CEO and President of AZEK Company Inc, sale 13,000 shares at $28.49 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Singh Jesse G is holding 1,226,824 shares at $370,370 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.17 for the present operating margin

+31.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for AZEK Company Inc stands at +4.96. The total capital return value is set at 6.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.22. Equity return is now at value 4.73, with 2.77 for asset returns.

Based on AZEK Company Inc (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.32. Total debt to assets is 27.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AZEK Company Inc (AZEK) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.