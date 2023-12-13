Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) is $34.44, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for AXTA is 219.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AXTA on December 13, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

AXTA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE: AXTA) has decreased by -0.33 when compared to last closing price of 33.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-12 that Here is how Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) and Galiano Gold (GAU) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

AXTA’s Market Performance

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has seen a 2.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.98% gain in the past month and a 23.28% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for AXTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.90% for AXTA’s stock, with a 11.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXTA Trading at 14.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA rose by +2.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.64. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd saw 29.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Awada Hadi, who sale 10,500 shares at the price of $31.99 back on Dec 04. After this action, Awada Hadi now owns 14,656 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, valued at $335,895 using the latest closing price.

BERUBE BRIAN A, the SVP and General Counsel of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, sale 7,500 shares at $31.19 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BERUBE BRIAN A is holding 44,408 shares at $233,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 16.54, with 3.44 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 258.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 254.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.