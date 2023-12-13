Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) is above average at 4.27x. The 36-month beta value for CAR is also noteworthy at 2.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAR is $234.67, which is $39.85 above than the current price. The public float for CAR is 35.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.86% of that float. The average trading volume of CAR on December 13, 2023 was 523.27K shares.

CAR) stock’s latest price update

Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ: CAR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.64 in relation to its previous close of 193.58. However, the company has experienced a 3.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Russell 2000 stocks are some of the smallest companies by market capitalization in the market. Historically, small-cap and mid-cap stocks come with high beta values.

CAR’s Market Performance

Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) has seen a 3.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.40% gain in the past month and a -3.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.85% for CAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.49% for CAR’s stock, with a -0.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CAR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CAR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $263 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAR Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.72%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAR rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $188.20. In addition, Avis Budget Group Inc saw 18.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAR starting from Rankin Patrick K, who sale 14,917 shares at the price of $202.55 back on Jun 13. After this action, Rankin Patrick K now owns 59,672 shares of Avis Budget Group Inc, valued at $3,021,438 using the latest closing price.

KROMINGA LYNN, the Director of Avis Budget Group Inc, sale 887 shares at $226.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that KROMINGA LYNN is holding 628 shares at $200,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.37 for the present operating margin

+39.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avis Budget Group Inc stands at +23.04. The total capital return value is set at 17.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.