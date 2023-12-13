Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR (JG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JG is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JG is $162.59, which is $160.11 above the current price. JG currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of JG on December 13, 2023 was 60.77K shares.

JG) stock’s latest price update

Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: JG)’s stock price has soared by 26.53 in relation to previous closing price of 1.96. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-01 that SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the open of U.S. markets on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

JG’s Market Performance

Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR (JG) has experienced a 3.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.61% rise in the past month, and a -17.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.46% for JG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.50% for JG’s stock, with a -56.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JG stocks, with China Renaissance repeating the rating for JG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JG in the upcoming period, according to China Renaissance is $4.07 based on the research report published on October 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

JG Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.86%, as shares surge +14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JG rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -80.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.2400. In addition, Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR saw -80.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.49 for the present operating margin

+68.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR stands at -32.53. The total capital return value is set at -46.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.75. Equity return is now at value -62.62, with -19.65 for asset returns.

Based on Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR (JG), the company’s capital structure generated 23.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.07. Total debt to assets is 6.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aurora Mobile Ltd ADR (JG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.