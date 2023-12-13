Assessing the Risk and Potential of GeneDx Holdings Corp’s (WGS) Stock

In the past week, WGS stock has gone up by 10.43%, with a monthly gain of 41.73% and a quarterly plunge of -61.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.91%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.30% for GeneDx Holdings Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.13% for WGS’s stock, with a -71.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WGS is 2.04. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) is $7.25, which is $5.45 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 15.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.84% of that float. On December 13, 2023, WGS’s average trading volume was 269.66K shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GeneDx Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: WGS) has jumped by 7.14 compared to previous close of 1.68. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that After losing some value lately, a hammer chart pattern has been formed for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), indicating that the stock has found support. This, combined with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions, could lead to a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

WGS Trading at -21.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares surge +45.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS rose by +10.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5915. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp saw -79.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from Stueland Katherine, who sale 3,673 shares at the price of $1.61 back on Dec 11. After this action, Stueland Katherine now owns 45,562 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp, valued at $5,915 using the latest closing price.

Feeley Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp, sale 908 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that Feeley Kevin is holding 18,786 shares at $1,462 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -112.50, with -73.62 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of GeneDx Holdings Corp (WGS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.