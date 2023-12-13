Assessing the Risk and Potential of American Well Corporation’s (AMWL) Stock

The stock of American Well Corporation (AMWL) has seen a -2.48% decrease in the past week, with a 5.36% gain in the past month, and a -11.94% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.26% for AMWL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.45% for AMWL stock, with a simple moving average of -35.22% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for AMWL is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AMWL is $2.25, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for AMWL is 227.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.95% of that float. The average trading volume for AMWL on December 13, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

AMWL) stock’s latest price update

American Well Corporation (NYSE: AMWL)’s stock price has increased by 1.72 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. However, the company has seen a -2.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-26 that The telehealth sector is undergoing a significant transformation, reshaping the traditional contours of medical service delivery. This innovation-driven domain is drawing attention from investors, as top telehealth stocks show potential in a rapidly expanding market.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMWL stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AMWL by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for AMWL in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $2.50 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMWL Trading at 0.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.40%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMWL fell by -2.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2720. In addition, American Well Corporation saw -58.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMWL starting from Knight Kurt, who sale 25,867 shares at the price of $1.24 back on Dec 05. After this action, Knight Kurt now owns 1,238,558 shares of American Well Corporation, valued at $32,197 using the latest closing price.

Shepardson Robert, the Chief Financial Officer of American Well Corporation, sale 24,990 shares at $1.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Shepardson Robert is holding 1,001,130 shares at $31,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-93.12 for the present operating margin

+32.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Well Corporation stands at -97.56. The total capital return value is set at -21.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.22. Equity return is now at value -86.69, with -73.68 for asset returns.

Based on American Well Corporation (AMWL), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38. Total debt to assets is 1.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Well Corporation (AMWL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.