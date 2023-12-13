Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): A Technical Analysis

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is $51.62, which is $26.26 above the current market price. The public float for ARWR is 101.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARWR on December 13, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

The stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) has increased by 2.73 when compared to last closing price of 24.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals is transitioning from a pre-commercialization phase to a fully commercial pharmaceutical company. The company is focused on bringing candidate drugs in varied disease categories to regulatory approval. Arrowhead is increasing focus on its pulmonary offerings and has shown promising results in its pulmonary drug candidates. This complements its strong cardiovascular and liver category offerings.

ARWR’s Market Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has seen a 6.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.34% decline in the past month and a -16.95% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.69% for ARWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.20% for ARWR’s stock, with a -15.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $29 based on the research report published on December 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARWR Trading at -2.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.85%, as shares sank -7.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.10. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -37.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from San Martin Javier, who sale 19,700 shares at the price of $28.80 back on Nov 20. After this action, San Martin Javier now owns 131,800 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $567,315 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 24,338 shares at $24.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 25, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 3,737,000 shares at $589,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-85.16 for the present operating margin

+94.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -85.27. The total capital return value is set at -35.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.60. Equity return is now at value -61.29, with -28.17 for asset returns.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), the company’s capital structure generated 141.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.56. Total debt to assets is 50.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 137.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 341.47 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.