Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) is above average at 38.25x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arista Networks Inc (ANET) is $224.48, which is -$5.38 below the current market price. The public float for ANET is 253.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANET on December 13, 2023 was 2.05M shares.

ANET) stock’s latest price update

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.45 compared to its previous closing price of 226.57. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-11 that Arista Networks (ANET) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

ANET’s Market Performance

ANET’s stock has risen by 6.56% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.13% and a quarterly rise of 22.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.20% for Arista Networks Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.03% for ANET’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANET stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ANET by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ANET in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $220 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANET Trading at 12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares surge +9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANET rose by +6.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.76. In addition, Arista Networks Inc saw 89.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANET starting from McCool John F, who sale 1,144 shares at the price of $216.43 back on Dec 08. After this action, McCool John F now owns 0 shares of Arista Networks Inc, valued at $247,596 using the latest closing price.

Brennan Ita M, the Senior Vice President, CFO of Arista Networks Inc, sale 12,000 shares at $216.71 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Brennan Ita M is holding 21,070 shares at $2,600,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.96 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arista Networks Inc stands at +30.87. The total capital return value is set at 34.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.17. Equity return is now at value 34.91, with 24.96 for asset returns.

Based on Arista Networks Inc (ANET), the company’s capital structure generated 1.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.29. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arista Networks Inc (ANET) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.