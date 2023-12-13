Aravive Inc (ARAV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Aravive (ARAV) might move higher on growing optimism about its earnings prospects, which is reflected by its upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Is It Worth Investing in Aravive Inc (NASDAQ: ARAV) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ARAV is 2.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ARAV is $10.00, which is $9.88 above the current price. The public float for ARAV is 45.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARAV on December 13, 2023 was 6.15M shares.

ARAV’s Market Performance

ARAV stock saw a decrease of -20.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.86% and a quarterly a decrease of -20.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.96% for Aravive Inc (ARAV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.00% for ARAV’s stock, with a -88.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARAV stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for ARAV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARAV in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $12 based on the research report published on April 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARAV Trading at -17.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.76%, as shares sank -11.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARAV fell by -20.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1361. In addition, Aravive Inc saw -91.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ARAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-775.28 for the present operating margin

+90.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aravive Inc stands at -835.31. The total capital return value is set at -223.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -259.44. Equity return is now at value -475.98, with -144.19 for asset returns.

Based on Aravive Inc (ARAV), the company’s capital structure generated 38.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.67. Total debt to assets is 6.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -5.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 154.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aravive Inc (ARAV) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.