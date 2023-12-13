Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) is above average at 8.33x. The 36-month beta value for TTE is also noteworthy at 0.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TTE is $76.27, which is $9.95 above than the current price. The public float for TTE is 2.40B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.26% of that float. The average trading volume of TTE on December 13, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

TTE) stock’s latest price update

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.32 in comparison to its previous close of 66.53, however, the company has experienced a 1.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Energy is a highly cyclical industry, meaning efficient portfolio management dictates frequent sector rebalancing within an alpha-seeking investor’s asset mix. Although energy companies have delivered stellar results in recent years, global supply and demand factors are smoothing out.

TTE’s Market Performance

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has experienced a 1.52% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.39% drop in the past month, and a 0.53% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.18% for TTE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.49% for TTE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.46% for the last 200 days.

TTE Trading at -0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.10%, as shares sank -1.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE rose by +1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.28. In addition, TotalEnergies SE ADR saw 6.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTE starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of TotalEnergies SE ADR, valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.32 for the present operating margin

+18.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for TotalEnergies SE ADR stands at +7.80. The total capital return value is set at 30.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.52. Equity return is now at value 16.77, with 6.12 for asset returns.

Based on TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE), the company’s capital structure generated 54.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.23. Total debt to assets is 20.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.