Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OneSpan Inc (OSPN)

The 36-month beta value for OSPN is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OSPN is $13.67, which is $4.02 above than the current price. The public float for OSPN is 35.96M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.05% of that float. The average trading volume of OSPN on December 13, 2023 was 394.79K shares.

OSPN) stock’s latest price update

OneSpan Inc (NASDAQ: OSPN)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.10 in comparison to its previous close of 10.50, however, the company has experienced a -3.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Start Time: 16:30 January 1, 0000 5:10 PM ET OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 08, 2023, 16:30 PM ET Company Participants Matt Moynahan – CEO Jorge Martell – CFO Joe Maxa – VP, IR Conference Call Participants Gray Powell – BTIG Anja Soderstrom – Sidoti Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q3 2023 OneSpan Earnings Conference Call.

OSPN’s Market Performance

OSPN’s stock has fallen by -3.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.37% and a quarterly drop of -15.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for OneSpan Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.50% for OSPN’s stock, with a -27.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OSPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OSPN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for OSPN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OSPN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $12 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OSPN Trading at 1.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OSPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares sank -3.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OSPN fell by -3.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, OneSpan Inc saw -13.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OSPN starting from Zenner Marc, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $11.47 back on Aug 14. After this action, Zenner Marc now owns 42,836 shares of OneSpan Inc, valued at $57,334 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OSPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.30 for the present operating margin

+64.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for OneSpan Inc stands at -6.59. The total capital return value is set at -6.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.54. Equity return is now at value -17.91, with -11.45 for asset returns.

Based on OneSpan Inc (OSPN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.00. Total debt to assets is 3.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.78.

Conclusion

In summary, OneSpan Inc (OSPN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.