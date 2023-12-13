Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM)

The 36-month beta value for ELBM is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ELBM is $2.15, which is $1.77 above than the current price. The public float for ELBM is 55.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. The average trading volume of ELBM on December 13, 2023 was 99.24K shares.

ELBM) stock’s latest price update

Electra Battery Materials Corp (NASDAQ: ELBM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.42. However, the company has seen a fall of -18.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-26 that Cobalt spot prices were flat for the month. LME inventory was flat for the month. Cobalt market news – Government of Canada to enhance critical minerals sector with launch of $1.5 billion Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund. Cobalt miners news – Glencore own sourced cobalt production of 32,500 tonnes was in line with the comparable 2022 period. Alliance Nickel Resource update has resulted in a 9.6% increase.

ELBM’s Market Performance

Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) has experienced a -18.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -24.02% drop in the past month, and a -44.93% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for ELBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.03% for ELBM’s stock, with a -65.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ELBM Trading at -24.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%, as shares sank -27.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELBM fell by -18.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4681. In addition, Electra Battery Materials Corp saw -77.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ELBM

The total capital return value is set at -11.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.89. Equity return is now at value -7.24, with -4.62 for asset returns.

Based on Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM), the company’s capital structure generated 23.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.99. Total debt to assets is 15.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.56.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Electra Battery Materials Corp (ELBM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.