Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

The 36-month beta value for EDIT is also noteworthy at 1.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EDIT is $13.87, which is $4.03 above than the current price. The public float for EDIT is 81.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 19.47% of that float. The average trading volume of EDIT on December 13, 2023 was 1.78M shares.

EDIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) has dropped by -0.71 compared to previous close of 9.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-11 that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT ) EDIT-301 Program Update: RUBY and EdiTHAL Trials Data Update December 11, 2023 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Cristi Barnett – Corporate Communications & IR Gilmore O’Neill – CEO Baisong Mei – CMO Caren Deardorf – Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer Conference Call Participants Jack Allen – Baird Gena Wang – Barclays Joon Lee – Truist Securities Samantha Semenkow – Citigroup Yanan Zhu – Wells Fargo Luca Issi – RBC Capital Markets Phil Nadeau – TD Cowen Dae Gon Ha – Stifel Eric Schmidt – Cantor Fitzgerald Brian Cheng – J.P. Morgan Jay Olson – Oppenheimer Jingming Chen – Evercore ISI Cristi Barnett Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining the EDIT-301 Clinical Update Webinar.

EDIT’s Market Performance

EDIT’s stock has fallen by -10.38% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 28.29% and a quarterly rise of 16.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.61% for Editas Medicine Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.23% for EDIT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EDIT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EDIT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EDIT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on October 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EDIT Trading at 18.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +28.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDIT fell by -10.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.28. In addition, Editas Medicine Inc saw 10.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDIT starting from Eaton Bruce, who sale 103 shares at the price of $10.90 back on Dec 05. After this action, Eaton Bruce now owns 74,791 shares of Editas Medicine Inc, valued at $1,122 using the latest closing price.

Eaton Bruce, the EVP, CBO AND CTO of Editas Medicine Inc, sale 695 shares at $8.21 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Eaton Bruce is holding 74,894 shares at $5,706 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1146.26 for the present operating margin

+67.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Editas Medicine Inc stands at -1118.26. The total capital return value is set at -45.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.77. Equity return is now at value -50.33, with -37.67 for asset returns.

Based on Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT), the company’s capital structure generated 12.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.86. Total debt to assets is 8.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.