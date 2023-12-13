Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) is above average at 25.32x. The 36-month beta value for CPRX is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CPRX is $23.30, which is $9.95 above than the current price. The public float for CPRX is 91.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.49% of that float. The average trading volume of CPRX on December 13, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

The stock of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CPRX) has decreased by -3.33 when compared to last closing price of 13.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that Catalyst (CPRX) reports mixed third-quarter results. Firdapse and Fycompa sales continue to boost revenues.

CPRX’s Market Performance

CPRX’s stock has fallen by -6.32% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.89% and a quarterly rise of 4.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.48% for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.44% for CPRX’s stock, with a -4.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPRX stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for CPRX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPRX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15.50 based on the research report published on August 24, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CPRX Trading at 1.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPRX fell by -6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.01. In addition, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -28.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPRX starting from GRANDE ALICIA, who sale 60,000 shares at the price of $13.76 back on Dec 11. After this action, GRANDE ALICIA now owns 50,557 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $825,780 using the latest closing price.

GRANDE ALICIA, the VP, Treasurer and CFO of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 40,000 shares at $14.28 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that GRANDE ALICIA is holding 50,557 shares at $571,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.54 for the present operating margin

+83.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at +38.79. The total capital return value is set at 39.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.28. Equity return is now at value 20.06, with 16.62 for asset returns.

Based on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.28. Total debt to assets is 1.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.57.

Conclusion

In summary, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.