Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of CareCloud Inc (CCLD)

The 36-month beta value for CCLD is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CCLD is $3.88, which is $3.09 above than the current price. The public float for CCLD is 8.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of CCLD on December 13, 2023 was 42.13K shares.

CCLD) stock's latest price update

CCLD’s Market Performance

CareCloud Inc (CCLD) has seen a -24.05% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -33.06% decline in the past month and a -39.70% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.40% for CCLD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -25.87% for CCLD’s stock, with a -66.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CCLD Trading at -25.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.87%, as shares sank -33.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLD fell by -24.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0455. In addition, CareCloud Inc saw -71.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLD starting from BUSQUET ANNE, who purchase 41,660 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Nov 09. After this action, BUSQUET ANNE now owns 226,388 shares of CareCloud Inc, valued at $52,075 using the latest closing price.

BUSQUET ANNE, the Director of CareCloud Inc, purchase 41,378 shares at $1.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that BUSQUET ANNE is holding 184,728 shares at $45,102 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareCloud Inc stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value -4.69, with -3.49 for asset returns.

Based on CareCloud Inc (CCLD), the company’s capital structure generated 13.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.96. Total debt to assets is 10.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In summary, CareCloud Inc (CCLD) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.