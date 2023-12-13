Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM)

The 36-month beta value for BTCM is also noteworthy at 2.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BTCM is $138.00, which is $9.5 above than the current price. The public float for BTCM is 10.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. The average trading volume of BTCM on December 13, 2023 was 69.48K shares.

BTCM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of BIT Mining Ltd ADR (NYSE: BTCM) has increased by 13.16 when compared to last closing price of 3.80.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining,” “the Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our company”), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Friday, November 17, 2023. About BIT Mining Limited BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, with a long-term strategy to create value across the cryptocurrency industry.

BTCM’s Market Performance

BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) has experienced a 10.82% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 55.23% rise in the past month, and a 55.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.84% for BTCM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 31.60% for BTCM’s stock, with a 46.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTCM Trading at 39.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.64%, as shares surge +48.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTCM rose by +10.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, BIT Mining Ltd ADR saw 172.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BTCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.70 for the present operating margin

-1.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for BIT Mining Ltd ADR stands at -23.90. The total capital return value is set at -27.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -128.28. Equity return is now at value -123.08, with -93.09 for asset returns.

Based on BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 4.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.26 and the total asset turnover is 3.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In summary, BIT Mining Ltd ADR (BTCM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.