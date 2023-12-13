Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

The 36-month beta value for ADCT is also noteworthy at 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADCT is $5.00, which is $3.87 above than the current price. The public float for ADCT is 53.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.67% of that float. The average trading volume of ADCT on December 13, 2023 was 333.24K shares.

The stock price of Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) has jumped by 9.71 compared to previous close of 1.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-01 that ADC Therapeutics (ADCT) is trading well below its cash on hand, underlying its severely poor sentiment from investors. ADCT’s main molecule, loncastuximab tesirine, has shown positive results in the relapse/refractory setting. ADCT has other pipeline projects in development, with data from phase 1 studies expected in the first half of 2024.

ADCT’s Market Performance

ADCT’s stock has risen by 5.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 126.00% and a quarterly rise of 29.44%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.68% for Adc Therapeutics SA The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 34.12% for ADCT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -29.86% for the last 200 days.

ADCT Trading at 45.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.54%, as shares surge +103.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADCT rose by +4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8710. In addition, Adc Therapeutics SA saw -70.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-58.62 for the present operating margin

+96.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adc Therapeutics SA stands at -74.22. The total capital return value is set at -48.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.50. Equity return is now at value -705.53, with -35.75 for asset returns.

Based on Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT), the company’s capital structure generated 132.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.95. Total debt to assets is 22.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 116.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.