An In-Depth Look at Leggett & Platt, Inc.’s (LEG) Stock Performance

The stock of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) has seen a 7.64% increase in the past week, with a 13.67% gain in the past month, and a -0.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for LEG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.38% for LEG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) Right Now?

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) is $22.00, which is -$4.19 below the current market price. The public float for LEG is 131.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEG on December 13, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

LEG) stock’s latest price update

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE: LEG)’s stock price has dropped by -0.64 in relation to previous closing price of 26.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that Dividend aristocrats can fail over time, as seen with the bankruptcies of Winn-Dixie, K Mart, and terrible long-term returns from GE, AT&T, CenturyLink, and VF Corp. I love recommending safe, high-yield aristocrat bargains to buy now and warn about rising dividend cut risk at deteriorating dividend aristocrats like Leggett & Platt. Leggett’s pandemic supply chain disruption and inflation impacts have left it in a weakened state, likely going into a 2024 recession.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $34 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LEG Trading at 9.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +16.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG rose by +7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.13. In addition, Leggett & Platt, Inc. saw -18.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from WOOD PHOEBE A, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $32.61 back on May 23. After this action, WOOD PHOEBE A now owns 53,109 shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc., valued at $195,679 using the latest closing price.

MCCOY SUSAN R, the SVP – Investor Relations of Leggett & Platt, Inc., sale 1,378 shares at $34.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that MCCOY SUSAN R is holding 30,202 shares at $47,555 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.33 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt, Inc. stands at +6.02. The total capital return value is set at 12.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.31. Equity return is now at value 13.34, with 4.16 for asset returns.

Based on Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG), the company’s capital structure generated 139.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.22. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.