An In-Depth Look at Cresud ADR’s (CRESY) Stock Performance

In the past week, CRESY stock has gone up by 9.60%, with a monthly gain of 35.56% and a quarterly surge of 41.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.73% for Cresud ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.12% for CRESY’s stock, with a 43.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) is above average at 2.98x. The 36-month beta value for CRESY is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for CRESY is $7.60, which is -$2.21 below than the current price. The public float for CRESY is 60.49M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.63% of that float. The average trading volume of CRESY on December 13, 2023 was 252.94K shares.

CRESY) stock’s latest price update

Cresud ADR (NASDAQ: CRESY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.04 compared to its previous closing price of 9.08. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that A fascinating new chapter in Argentine politics is set to unfold as “far-right libertarian” Javier Milei surprisingly won the presidential election on promises of radical free-market reforms. Milei, an economist, has vowed to implement a number of measures including the dollarization of the Argentine economy, massively downsizing the government, and enacting sweeping capitalist changes.

CRESY Trading at 29.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRESY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.06% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +28.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRESY rose by +4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.89. In addition, Cresud ADR saw 65.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRESY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.41 for the present operating margin

+38.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cresud ADR stands at +22.18. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.22.

Based on Cresud ADR (CRESY), the company’s capital structure generated 137.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.87. Total debt to assets is 26.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Cresud ADR (CRESY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.