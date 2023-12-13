An In-Depth Look at CareTrust REIT Inc’s (CTRE) Stock Performance

The stock of CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has gone down by -0.09% for the week, with a 2.66% rise in the past month and a 13.65% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.69% for CTRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.02% for CTRE stock, with a simple moving average of 12.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) Right Now?

CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTRE is 1.11. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CTRE is $24.00, which is $1.19 above the current price. The public float for CTRE is 117.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTRE on December 13, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

CTRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) has increased by 1.11 when compared to last closing price of 22.56. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The realm of real estate investment trusts (REITs) has had it incredibly rough in 2023 in contrast to the S&P 500’s double-digit gains. Consequently, this environment makes selecting the best REITs a challenging task.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRE stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for CTRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTRE in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23 based on the research report published on September 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRE Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +2.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRE fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.84. In addition, CareTrust REIT Inc saw 22.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+57.33 for the present operating margin

+69.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareTrust REIT Inc stands at -4.05. The total capital return value is set at 7.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.50. Equity return is now at value 4.31, with 2.43 for asset returns.

Based on CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE), the company’s capital structure generated 84.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.86. Total debt to assets is 44.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 138.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.