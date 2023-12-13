An In-Depth Look at Asensus Surgical Inc’s (ASXC) Stock Performance

The stock of Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) has seen a -4.65% decrease in the past week, with a 23.05% gain in the past month, and a -19.73% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.32% for ASXC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.75% for ASXC’s stock, with a -41.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASXC is 1.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) is $2.00, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for ASXC is 259.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.75% of that float. On December 13, 2023, ASXC’s average trading volume was 1.36M shares.

ASXC) stock’s latest price update

Asensus Surgical Inc (AMEX: ASXC)’s stock price has plunge by -0.23relation to previous closing price of 0.26. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-10 that Every now and then, speculation – within carefully defined limits – may be appropriate, which brings us to the case for medical robotics stocks to buy. Sure, you can gamble on just about anything these days and a non-zero probability exists for their upside.

ASXC Trading at 5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASXC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +8.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASXC fell by -5.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2550. In addition, Asensus Surgical Inc saw -25.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASXC starting from Biffi Andrea, who purchase 293,077 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Mar 03. After this action, Biffi Andrea now owns 492,815 shares of Asensus Surgical Inc, valued at $207,557 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASXC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1063.40 for the present operating margin

-162.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Asensus Surgical Inc stands at -1066.19. The total capital return value is set at -53.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.24. Equity return is now at value -98.72, with -79.33 for asset returns.

Based on Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.27. Total debt to assets is 4.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.34.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Asensus Surgical Inc (ASXC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.