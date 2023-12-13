Amtech Systems Inc.’s (ASYS) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, ASYS stock has gone down by -18.08%, with a monthly decline of -16.25% and a quarterly plunge of -27.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.46%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.77% for Amtech Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.73% for ASYS’s stock, with a -31.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) Right Now?

Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASYS is 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ASYS is $12.00, which is $6.02 above the current price. The public float for ASYS is 7.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASYS on December 13, 2023 was 22.23K shares.

ASYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Amtech Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) has dropped by -8.14 compared to previous close of 6.51. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -18.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Tech startups have been trading erratically since the start of the pandemic, experiencing wild volatility in both directions over the past three years. However, a general trend among these stocks is that sentiment on Wall Street remains quite bearish.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASYS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for ASYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASYS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $15 based on the research report published on March 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ASYS Trading at -19.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.46%, as shares sank -17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASYS fell by -18.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, Amtech Systems Inc. saw -21.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASYS starting from DAIGLE ROBERT C, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $8.60 back on Aug 25. After this action, DAIGLE ROBERT C now owns 34,202 shares of Amtech Systems Inc., valued at $34,400 using the latest closing price.

DAIGLE ROBERT C, the Chief Executive Officer of Amtech Systems Inc., purchase 8,250 shares at $8.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 24, which means that DAIGLE ROBERT C is holding 30,202 shares at $70,868 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.54 for the present operating margin

+37.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amtech Systems Inc. stands at +16.34. The total capital return value is set at 4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.83. Equity return is now at value 3.74, with 2.61 for asset returns.

Based on Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.73. Total debt to assets is 8.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amtech Systems Inc. (ASYS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.