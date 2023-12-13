AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) has seen a 9.34% increase in the past week, with a 28.68% gain in the past month, and a 35.54% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for AMKR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.13% for AMKR’s stock, with a 22.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Right Now?

AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AMKR is 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMKR is $31.97, which is $1.19 above the current price. The public float for AMKR is 113.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMKR on December 13, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

AMKR) stock’s latest price update

AMKOR Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR)’s stock price has increased by 3.18 compared to its previous closing price of 29.83. However, the company has seen a 9.34% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-10-31 that Amkor Technology posted third quarter sales and profits that topped Wall Street analysts’ expectations but its guidance for the upcoming quarter disappointed. For 3Q, the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test service provider’s earnings per share of $0.54 narrowly beat estimates of $0.53 but dropped significantly from $1.24 in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AMKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $31 based on the research report published on November 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMKR Trading at 25.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +29.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMKR rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.80. In addition, AMKOR Technology Inc. saw 28.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMKR starting from Carolin Roger Anthony, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $28.31 back on Dec 04. After this action, Carolin Roger Anthony now owns 48,392 shares of AMKOR Technology Inc., valued at $566,200 using the latest closing price.

Tily Gil C., the Director of AMKOR Technology Inc., sale 8,809 shares at $28.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Tily Gil C. is holding 129,218 shares at $247,533 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.65 for the present operating margin

+18.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMKOR Technology Inc. stands at +10.80. The total capital return value is set at 18.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.04. Equity return is now at value 11.09, with 6.05 for asset returns.

Based on AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR), the company’s capital structure generated 41.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.37. Total debt to assets is 22.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMKOR Technology Inc. (AMKR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.