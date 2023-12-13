American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) by analysts is $8.11, which is $0.29 above the current market price. The public float for AXL is 110.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.02% of that float. On December 13, 2023, the average trading volume of AXL was 1.40M shares.

AXL) stock’s latest price update

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL)’s stock price has increased by 1.69 compared to its previous closing price of 7.69. However, the company has seen a 4.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-22 that DETROIT, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in the Barclays Global Automotive and Mobility Tech Conference on November 30. AAM is scheduled to present at 2:35 p.m.

AXL’s Market Performance

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has experienced a 4.69% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.24% rise in the past month, and a 4.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for AXL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.71% for AXL’s stock, with a 2.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AXL by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AXL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $8 based on the research report published on November 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXL Trading at 10.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +17.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXL rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.32. In addition, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXL starting from Kemp Terri M., who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Kemp Terri M. now owns 216,961 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc, valued at $320,000 using the latest closing price.

Barnes David Eugene, the VP & General Counsel of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc, sale 29,533 shares at $9.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Barnes David Eugene is holding 104,621 shares at $265,797 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.61 for the present operating margin

+10.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc stands at +1.06. The total capital return value is set at 7.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.67. Equity return is now at value -0.25, with -0.03 for asset returns.

Based on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL), the company’s capital structure generated 499.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.33. Total debt to assets is 57.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 482.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 1.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.