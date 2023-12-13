Ameren Corp. (AEE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE)’s stock price has plunge by -0.28relation to previous closing price of 78.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.31% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Ameren (AEE) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Is It Worth Investing in Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) Right Now?

Ameren Corp. (NYSE: AEE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.47. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ameren Corp. (AEE) is $83.08, which is $5.12 above the current market price. The public float for AEE is 261.76M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AEE on December 13, 2023 was 1.77M shares.

AEE’s Market Performance

The stock of Ameren Corp. (AEE) has seen a 0.31% increase in the past week, with a 2.22% rise in the past month, and a -2.67% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.67% for AEE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.56% for AEE stock, with a simple moving average of -4.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for AEE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AEE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $80 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AEE Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEE rose by +0.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.69. In addition, Ameren Corp. saw -12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEE starting from Flores Rafael, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $77.65 back on Nov 29. After this action, Flores Rafael now owns 13,007 shares of Ameren Corp., valued at $116,475 using the latest closing price.

MOEHN MICHAEL L, the Sr Executive VP & CFO of Ameren Corp., sale 3,244 shares at $77.28 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that MOEHN MICHAEL L is holding 198,937 shares at $250,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.04 for the present operating margin

+25.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameren Corp. stands at +13.50. The total capital return value is set at 6.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 10.89, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ameren Corp. (AEE), the company’s capital structure generated 143.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.96. Total debt to assets is 39.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.79.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ameren Corp. (AEE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.