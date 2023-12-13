AltC Acquisition Corp (ALCC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ALCC) has increased by 0.19 when compared to last closing price of 10.47.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-12 that Advanced nuclear systems company Oklo is planning to merge with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) AltC Acquisition (NYSE: ALCC ), according to a release on Tuesday. Perhaps the most interesting facet of this news, however, is the SPAC’s backer.

Is It Worth Investing in AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ALCC) Right Now?

AltC Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ALCC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ALCC is at 0.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ALCC is 29.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for ALCC on December 13, 2023 was 378.70K shares.

ALCC’s Market Performance

ALCC’s stock has seen a 1.25% increase for the week, with a 1.94% rise in the past month and a 1.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.38% for AltC Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.37% for ALCC’s stock, with a 1.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ALCC Trading at 1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.54%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALCC rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, AltC Acquisition Corp saw 5.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ALCC

The total capital return value is set at -0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.80. Equity return is now at value 2.44, with 2.35 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AltC Acquisition Corp (ALCC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.